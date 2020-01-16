Unknown man caught on camera folding flag that ripped from pole during storms

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man walking by a Hope Mills home noticed a flag torn from its pole and took action.Frankie Grandstaff said his flag's rope was ripped from the pole during a storm this week.Home security video showed the passing man, who was dressed in fatigues, properly folding the flag, then placing it to the side of the home's front steps."This is how important the American Flag is to our Military!" Grandstaff wrote in his Facebook post.Grandstaff said he wants to know the name of the man who took the time to properly fold his flag.ABC11's Michael Lozano is speaking with Grandstaff on Thursday. Check back for updates.