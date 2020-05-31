Manager of Raleigh black-owned store says there are 'better ways' to protest after store was looted

ABC11's Bridget Condon surveyed protest damage in downtown Raleigh Saturday morning.
A black-owned business, Social Status, was looted pretty badly last night. One store manager told me “it’s despicable.” pic.twitter.com/eAne0k9Vb4— Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) May 31, 2020
Black-owned business Social Status had been looted overnight.
"It's just sad because it's a protest that was meant for so much more than what it turned into. I'm just glad nobody got hurt, but like I said, the price wise, you can't put a number on it. The price for something like this, it's like, a landmark," said store manager Christopher. "And for it to be a black-owned business and to be treated like this, it's just, it's despicable. I understand people are upset and they want to protest, but there's more ways to do it and better ways to do it than what we've seen here."
Many other businesses in downtown Raleigh were looted, including CVS and Dollar General.
Raleigh mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin and Raleigh Police Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown addressed the violence following downtown protest.
"Balance, I can't say how we can find a balance. It's one of those things where everyone has to come together and put in their efforts to say enough is enough," Christopher told ABC11. "And not just say enough it enough, they have to stand up and protect what is close to them."