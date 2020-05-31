George Floyd

Manager of Raleigh black-owned store says there are 'better ways' to protest after store was looted

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The store manager of a black-owned Raleigh business looted during Saturday's George Floyd protest said he understands why people are upset but there are "better ways to do it."

ABC11's Bridget Condon surveyed protest damage in downtown Raleigh Saturday morning.



Black-owned business Social Status had been looted overnight.

'Raleigh is better than this:' 12 arrests, 5 officers hospitalized in downtown Raleigh George Floyd protest

"It's just sad because it's a protest that was meant for so much more than what it turned into. I'm just glad nobody got hurt, but like I said, the price wise, you can't put a number on it. The price for something like this, it's like, a landmark," said store manager Christopher. "And for it to be a black-owned business and to be treated like this, it's just, it's despicable. I understand people are upset and they want to protest, but there's more ways to do it and better ways to do it than what we've seen here."

Raleigh Police Chief Deck-Brown calls violence 'disgusting,' vows more arrests

Many other businesses in downtown Raleigh were looted, including CVS and Dollar General.

Raleigh mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin and Raleigh Police Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown addressed the violence following downtown protest.

WATCH FULL PRESSER
EMBED More News Videos

Raleigh mayor, police chief address violence at downtown protest



"Balance, I can't say how we can find a balance. It's one of those things where everyone has to come together and put in their efforts to say enough is enough," Christopher told ABC11. "And not just say enough it enough, they have to stand up and protect what is close to them."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyraleighprotestbusinessgeorge floydraleigh news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GEORGE FLOYD
LATEST: 450 national guardsmen to be activated in NC
Raleigh police chief calls violence 'disgusting,' vows more arrests
George Floyd protests: Latest updates from cities across the US
1,600 arrested in 17 US cities as George Floyd protests continue
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: 450 national guardsmen to be activated in NC
Raleigh police chief calls violence 'disgusting,' vows more arrests
Michael Jordan demands change after George Floyd's death
NYC mayor orders review after NYPD vehicle drives into group of protesters
COVID-19 LATEST: NC to observe Day of Mourning
1,600 arrested in 17 US cities as George Floyd protests continue
Family members of George Floyd speak out after protests
Show More
J. Cole attends George Floyd protest in Fayetteville
George Floyd protests swarm Manhattan, Brooklyn; over 100 arrested amid violence
Chrissy Teigen offers $200K to bail out protesters
Fires set, stores damaged as peaceful protests turn violent in Philadelphia
SpaceX rocket ship blasts off into orbit
More TOP STORIES News