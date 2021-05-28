memorial day

Memorial Day weekend off to a hot and breezy start for those relaxing

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Most people are celebrating this Memorial Day differently from last -- COVID-19 cases are down and more people are vaccinated. Folks feel better about gathering with others for the holiday weekend.

As tradition for Memorial Day weekend, boats were slipping into the water on Jordan Lake.


"A bunch of boats, maybe 100 pull up, and (there's) no better place to be," said Apex resident Zach Phelps.

People are packing up their cars and hitting the road, heading out to one of the Triangle's many campgrounds to enjoy the outdoors.

Elizabeth Deaton and her crew arrived at their site Thursday evening -- the first night sleeping under the stars wasn't the best.

"It was very hot. The humidity last night was unbelievable," said Deaton.

Thankfully for her, cooler weather's on tap this weekend.

"It's a great place to enjoy your family, play some cards, have some fun and get to know everybody around you," said Deaton.


Others are opting to head out of the town; Fayetteville resident Monique Robinson is soaking up the sun in Florida for the next few days and was pleasantly surprised there weren't long lines at RDU Airport.

Airports have seen increased traffic all around the country. TSA says more than 1.8 million people passed through checkpoints Thursday and it was the second most traveled day since the start of the pandemic.

Robinson, like many other fliers, is vaccinated and feels good about taking to the sky.

"It's safer. You don't have to worry about getting COVID," said Robin.

If you are not vaccinated, state health leaders say you should still be limiting large gatherings and wear a face-covering outside if you can't distance yourself from others.
"There is still strong recommendation that if you are not vaccinated, you should still be wearing a face covering if outside within 6 feet of other people and indoor public settings," said Dr. Betsey Tilson.

