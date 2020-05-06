Society

Operation American Resolve: NC Air National Guard to fly over hospitals in salute to frontline workers

The North Carolina Air National Guard will put on a show in the sky for frontline workers on Thursday.

The guard will flyover dozens of hospitals and medical centers throughout the state in a salute to healthcare employees and their tireless work during the COVID-19 pandemic. They're calling it Operation American Resolve.

The 145th Airlift Wing Air Force Salutes Flight path will begin in the western part of the state, making its way to the Triangle around 11:39 a.m. when it goes by UNC-Chapel Hill.



Here's a complete schedule for the mission:

Asheville - 10:50 a.m.
Mission Hospital
Manna Food Bank
Black Mountain Neuro-Medical Treatment Center
J.F.K. Drug and Alcohol Treatment Center

Morganton - 11:02 a.m.
Broughton Hospital
J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center

Hickory - 11:07 a.m.
Frye Regional Medical Hospital

Statesville - 11:12 a.m.
Iredell Memorial Hospital

Winston-Salem - 11:21 a.m.
Wake Forest Baptist Hospital
Bowman Gray Campus
Second Harvest Food Bank of NW NC

Greensboro/Burlington - 11:30 a.m.

High Point Regional - 11:25 a.m.
Moses Cone Memorial Hospital - 11:28 a.m.
Lab Corp Burlington Corporate Headquarters - 11:32 a.m.

Chapel Hill - 11:39 a.m.
UNC-Chapel Hill Hospital

Durham - 11:42 a.m.
Durham VA Medical Center
Duke University Hospital

Butner - 11:46 a.m.
Central Regional Hospital
Murdoch Developmental Center
R.J. Blackley Drug and Alcohol Treatment Center

Raleigh - 11:50 a.m. to 12 p.m.
UNC REX Hospital - 11:54 a.m.
NC National Guard JFHQ - 11:54 a.m.
Wake Med Hospital - 11:57 a.m.
Food Bank of Central and Eastern NC - 11:58 a.m.
Duke/Raleigh Hospital - 11:58 a.m.

Downtown Raleigh - 12 p.m.

Goldsboro - 12:09 p.m.

Cherry Hospital
O'berry Neuro-Medical Treatment Center

Wilson - 12:15 p.m.
Longleaf Neuro-Medical Treatment

Greenville - 12:21 p.m.
Vidant Medical Center
Walter B. Jones Alcohol & Drug Abuse Treatment Center
Greenville Veteran's Health Care Center

Kinston - 12:28 p.m.
Caswell Development Center

Jacksonville - 12:35 p.m.
Onslow Memorial Hospital

Wilmington - 12:48 p.m.
New Hanover Regional Medical Center

Charlotte - 1:25 p.m.
Harris Teeter Distribution Center - 1:21 p.m.
Novant Health Presbyterian Med Center - 1:25 p.m.
Atrium Health Charlotte - 1:25 p.m.
Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina - 1:27 p.m.

Last Friday, several F-15 fighter jets from Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in Goldsboro flew over eastern North Carolina hospitals in Smithfield, Goldsboro and Wilson in a show of respect.
