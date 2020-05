Operation American Resolve: NC Air National Guard to fly over hospitals in salute to frontline workers

The North Carolina Air National Guard will put on a show in the sky for frontline workers on Thursday.The guard will flyover dozens of hospitals and medical centers throughout the state in a salute to healthcare employees and their tireless work during the COVID-19 pandemic. They're calling it Operation American Resolve.The 145th Airlift Wing Air Force Salutes Flight path will begin in the western part of the state, making its way to the Triangle around 11:39 a.m. when it goes by UNC-Chapel Hill.Here's a complete schedule for the mission:Mission HospitalManna Food BankBlack Mountain Neuro-Medical Treatment CenterJ.F.K. Drug and Alcohol Treatment CenterBroughton HospitalJ. Iverson Riddle Developmental CenterFrye Regional Medical HospitalIredell Memorial HospitalWake Forest Baptist HospitalBowman Gray CampusSecond Harvest Food Bank of NW NCHigh Point Regional - 11:25 a.m.Moses Cone Memorial Hospital - 11:28 a.m.Lab Corp Burlington Corporate Headquarters - 11:32 a.m.UNC-Chapel Hill HospitalDurham VA Medical CenterDuke University HospitalCentral Regional HospitalMurdoch Developmental CenterR.J. Blackley Drug and Alcohol Treatment CenterUNC REX Hospital - 11:54 a.m.NC National Guard JFHQ - 11:54 a.m.Wake Med Hospital - 11:57 a.m.Food Bank of Central and Eastern NC - 11:58 a.m.Duke/Raleigh Hospital - 11:58 a.m.Cherry HospitalO'berry Neuro-Medical Treatment CenterLongleaf Neuro-Medical TreatmentVidant Medical CenterWalter B. Jones Alcohol & Drug Abuse Treatment CenterGreenville Veteran's Health Care CenterCaswell Development CenterOnslow Memorial HospitalNew Hanover Regional Medical CenterHarris Teeter Distribution Center - 1:21 p.m.Novant Health Presbyterian Med Center - 1:25 p.m.Atrium Health Charlotte - 1:25 p.m.Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina - 1:27 p.m.Last Friday, several F-15 fighter jets from Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in Goldsboro flew over eastern North Carolina hospitals in Smithfield, Goldsboro and Wilson in a show of respect.