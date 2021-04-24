Pasquotank Sheriff to seek release of bodycam footage, investigation by NC Sheriffs' Association

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Powerful demands were made during a Saturday afternoon news conference from notable North Carolina civil rights leaders that stood flanked with the family of Andrew Brown Jr.. a Black man who was and killed by deputies in Elizabeth City.The Brown family joined by legal representatives, Rev. William Barber, president of the NC NAACP leader Rev. Dr. T. Anthony Spearman, president of the Pasquotank County NAACP branch Keith Rivers."A warrant isn't a license to kill even if a suspect drives away. A warrant doesn't mean someone's guilty... it's not an authorization to shoot and kill," Rev. Barber said.First and foremost, the family and leaders demanded the release of bodycam footage of the encounter between Andrew Brown Jr. and Pasquotank County deputies, along with the resignation of Sheriff Tommy Wooten II and are continuing calls for accountability for transparency within the justice system."On behalf of the Pasquotank County branch, we today are calling for [Keith Rivers] resignation," Rivers said. His demand applauded by the crowd. "Sheriff Wooten, you've had the opportunity. The district attorney, you have the opportunity to get it together. We owe this. You owe this. You are elected officials."During the conference, Daniels noted how there was "very limited communication" from the district attorney and Pasquotank Sheriff's Office.The Brown family is legally represented by the prevalent civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump as well as Harry Daniels and Bakari Sellers. While Crump may not have been present at the conference, fellow attorney Daniels assured the audience that he will be joining the fight.Gwen Carr, the mother of Eric Garner, was among those in the crowd.Shortly after the press conference, Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office released a joint statement from Sheriff Tommy Wooten, II and Chef Deputy Daniel Fogg promising the release of the bodycam footage hopefully by Monday -- should the legal system move accordingly.Today's events come a day after a chock full of headlines coming out of eastern North Carolina including seven Pasquotank officers being put on administrative leave, the resignation of three officers -- allegedly unrelated to the shooting incident -- and statewide protests."Some people have falsely claimed that my office has the power to [release footage], that is not true, only a judge can release the video," Wooten said. "Our county will file a motion in court Monday to have footage released."Fogg also announced that he will be in contact with the North Carolina Sheriff's Association to help in conducting an outside internal investigation