DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina Central University awarded degrees Saturday during its 133rd commencement ceremony.The ceremony was held in O'Kelly Riddick Stadium.Chancellor Johnson O. Akinleye spoke to the graduates.Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II was the featured speaker.NCCU officials said 38 student athletes were among the 2019 graduates.