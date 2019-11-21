Society

Oxford names 'climate emergency' its 2019 'Word of the Year'

Amid historic flooding in Venice, Italy, and catastrophic bushfires decimating Australia's koala population, Oxford has named its 2019 Word of the Year "climate emergency."

The historical dictionary of the English language defined "climate emergency" as "a situation in which urgent action is required to reduce or halt climate change and avoid potentially irreversible environmental damage resulting from it."

Oxford said its selected words or phrases "reflect the ethos, mood, or preoccupations of the passing year," and this year, heightened awareness of climate science and its implications have generated tremendous debate.

By September 2019, the phrase was 100 times as common as it had been the previous year, according to a language data analysis.

Although discussions surrounding "climate" are not new, the use of the word paired with "emergency" has trended recently. Previously, the use of "emergency" signified danger at a personal level, such as "family emergency," but this emerging phrasing extends it to a global level.

"This data is significant because it indicates a growing shift in people's language choice in 2019, a conscious intensification that challenges accepted language use to reframe discussion of 'the defining issue of our time' with a new gravity and greater immediacy," Oxford Dictionaries said in a statement.

While "climate emergency" leads the pack, the Word of the Year shortlist reflects the wider climate-related discussion. These words include "climate action," "climate crisis," "climate denial," and "eco-anxiety."

Previous Words of the Year include "toxic," "youthquake," "post-truth," and "vape," and in 2015, "Face with Tears of Joy" emoji.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydictionaryu.s. & worldclimate change
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Key witnesses cap intense week in impeachment inquiry
2 workers shot at Smithfield Foods plant in Tar Heel
'Intoxicated driver' hits tree, 2 houses, vehicle in Cumberland Co.
Investigation underway after man found dead in Orange County yard
Gold Star wife honors late husband, whose memory lives on
Bill to decriminalize, tax marijuana passes U.S. House committee
10-year-old boy shot at high school football game dies
Show More
NC A&T student back home after being hit by car
Educators flood streets of the Triangle further demanding pay raise
Deputies identify suspect in deadly Johnston County store robbery
Hoke County church provides Thanksgiving meals to 200 families
Man with saw stabs Lowe's shopper a dozen times, Charlotte police say
More TOP STORIES News