Raleigh organization helping people prepare for brutal stretch of heat

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Helping Hand Mission in Southeast Raleigh is helping people prepare for the brutal stretch of heat expected this week."It was 103 degrees and I got two little kids," said Icecis Bundy, who came out Monday to get a fan after her air conditioning broke. "When they're hot, they're miserable. We're miserable together."Jasmine Hinton said the air conditioning doesn't do enough so she came to get a fan as well."I have a 4-month-old and she gets really hot you know babies...nothing can keep her cool so this should help," she said.Executive Director Sylvia Wiggins said they gave out nearly 80 fans Monday in addition to some air conditioners and coolers."There's always a need," Wiggins said. "No matter the four seasons, there's always something going on- either temperature can really hurt you."Low-income households with at least one person age 60 or over, or 12 or under, without a working air conditioning, may qualify for a 20-inch box fan through the county's "Cool For Wake" program.To apply you must visit one of several Wake County Human Services offices in person.