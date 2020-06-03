Society

Rocky Mount city council votes to remove Confederate monument

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Rocky Mount City Council voted on Tuesday to remove a Confederate monument from Battle Park.

Andre Knight, the Mayor Pro-tem, confirmed to ABC11 that council voted 6-1 to remove it.

It happened during a meeting for the upcoming budget.

Councilman Reuben Blackwell made the motion and it was seconded by Councilman Richard Joyner, Knight said.

Mayor Sandy Roberson said the city council will confirm the vote in a meeting next week.

Over the weekend, demonstrators who were part of the George Floyd protests marched to Battle Park and started their event at the monument.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyrocky mountprotestgeorge floydconfederate monument
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Protesters gather in the Triangle for 4th day in a row
'Murdered right before my eyes:' George Floyd's Raleigh uncle speaks out
Video shows protesters stop vandal from smashing windows of business
LATEST: COVID-19 hospitalizations hit another record high in North Carolina
Small plane crashes into trees in northern Durham County
Fayetteville business owners along Hay Street take down boards
Raleigh curfew to remain in place for 2nd night: What that means
Show More
Full RNC convention in Charlotte 'very unlikely,' Cooper says
Raleigh City Council approves racial equity training for entire staff
George Floyd's brother announces memorial, march in NYC
Minnesota files civil rights charge vs police in Floyd death
Raleigh native releases new single paying homage to hometown
More TOP STORIES News