Roxboro grandfather celebrates 100th birthday on Father's Day

ROXBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Father's Day 2019 is more than a celebration of dad for one Roxboro family, it's also a celebration of ten decades of life.

John Braxton wears a white button up shirt. He sits beneath a white tent in his backyard. Tables and chairs are all around.

One by one, the tent fills with "hellos," handshakes and hugs for Mr.John.

Today, he's 100.

"I just can't explain over ten minutes what I've done in 100 years," Mr. John says.

Mr. John is originally from Georgia. But it's North Carolina he's raised his children in and watched his grandchildren grow. The best part though of the Tar Heel State?

"The best part is the women... because my wife's from here!" he exclaimed.

The two called themselves "husband and wife" for over 70 years before she passed.

Sylvia Allen is one of Mr. John's daughters.

"My daddy has such a giving heart. I think that's what made him strong. It's not him he wants to look after, it's people," Allen said.

And it showed as four generations of Braxtons and friends gathered at his farm.

Mr. John's birthday wish? To be 101.

As the sun sets on Father's Day 2019, we say Happy Birthday, Mr. John!
