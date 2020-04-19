South Carolina plans to reopen state beaches, retail stores this week

Gov. Henry McMaster will issue orders Monday to allow for the reopenings to take place on Tuesday, the governor's chief of staff, Trey Walker, told the newspaper.
Additionally, South Carolina State Senator Stephen Goldfinch (R) took to Facebook on Saturday with a simple message, "Beach Access being reopened next week."
Beach access has been closed since March 30 when South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster made an executive order.
The order will apply to numerous nonessential stores, including department stores, flea markets, florists, bookstores and music shops.
WPDE reports that the Governor will make the decision publicly next week citing the Governor's Chief of Staff.
McMaster has eyed reopening the state by the end of the month and expects the state's economy t be "humming" by the end of June.
Grocery stores, pharmacies, home improvement stores and medical facilities have been allowed to stay open during the pandemic.
