lottery

'Thank you Jesus!': Robeson County $200k lottery winner plans to fix hurricane damage, continue education

By
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Mark Hall Jr. has endured years of bad luck from hurricanes hitting North Carolina, but his fortunes changed with a scratch-off lottery ticket.

"Thank you Jesus!," Hall said in a statement released by lottery officials. "I feel so blessed right now. Thank you!"

Hall won a $200,000 lottery prize and plans to use the money to rebuild his Robeson County home that was damaged by Hurricane Matthew and Hurricane Florence.

"The home I'm living in was damaged by both storms," Hall said. "We still have repairs to do."

Hall also plans to use his winnings to chart a new path in life and continue his education.

"I wasn't able to go after I graduated high school, but now I can," Hall said. "I do landscaping and electrical work right now, but after I go back to school, I could open my own business. This is going to open up a whole new world for me."

Hall bought a $5 All About The Bens scratch-off ticket when he stopped for gas in Lumberton.

After taxes Hall took home $141,501.

"I wasn't sure what I won at first," Hall said. "I needed to look at it again. My head started spinning. I was speechless."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylumbertonnchurricane florencehurricane matthewfeel goodlottery
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LOTTERY
Man wins $1 million in the lottery - for the second time
NC man battling cancer wins $200,000 on the way to last round of chemo
Cumberland County man wins lottery, plans to take grandmother on cruise
Wake Forest woman wins $25K a year for the rest of her life
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Walmart blacklists customer for too many negative reviews
2 more suspects charged with murder in death of 9-year-old Z'Yon Person in Durham
NC family who lost son at 12 lights the world through soccer
Raleigh Mayor McFarlane shares 'love letter' to city
Fayetteville 8-year-old boy running out of time for kidney match
Durham fire chief cites lessons learned from deadly gas explosion
With robocalls on the rise; attorneys general call for changes
Show More
As expected, NC Medicaid managed care won't begin on time
Raleigh extends recycling contract while avoiding rate hike
Police searched property of ex's parents for missing mom's remains
NC cities below national average in LGBTQ equality: Study
Chapel Hill health startup will create 400 high-paying jobs
More TOP STORIES News