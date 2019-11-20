'Thank you Jesus!': Robeson County $200k lottery winner plans to fix hurricane damage, continue education

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Mark Hall Jr. has endured years of bad luck from hurricanes hitting North Carolina, but his fortunes changed with a scratch-off lottery ticket."Thank you Jesus!," Hall said in a statement released by lottery officials. "I feel so blessed right now. Thank you!"Hall won a $200,000 lottery prize and plans to use the money to rebuild his Robeson County home that was damaged by Hurricane Matthew and Hurricane Florence."The home I'm living in was damaged by both storms," Hall said. "We still have repairs to do."Hall also plans to use his winnings to chart a new path in life and continue his education."I wasn't able to go after I graduated high school, but now I can," Hall said. "I do landscaping and electrical work right now, but after I go back to school, I could open my own business. This is going to open up a whole new world for me."Hall bought a $5 All About The Bens scratch-off ticket when he stopped for gas in Lumberton.After taxes Hall took home $141,501."I wasn't sure what I won at first," Hall said. "I needed to look at it again. My head started spinning. I was speechless."