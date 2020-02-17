The 411: There's a nationwide coin shortage due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Happy Juneteenth! The holiday is the celebration of the end of slavery in America.

Lime is expanding its business to include daily and monthly passes.

One consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic is there's a nationwide coin shortage.

There are all kinds of things you can do to celebrate Juneteenth in the Triangle.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hey there! Happy Friday! Here are the top headlines you need to read right now: