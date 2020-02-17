411

The 411: There's a nationwide coin shortage due to the COVID-19 pandemic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hey there! Happy Friday! Here are the top headlines you need to read right now:

  • Happy Juneteenth! The holiday is the celebration of the end of slavery in America.
  • Lime is expanding its business to include daily and monthly passes.
  • One consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic is there's a nationwide coin shortage.
  • There are all kinds of things you can do to celebrate Juneteenth in the Triangle.
411
The 411 for Thursday, Sept. 19
