New 'sensory storytime' offers experiences for exceptional children at Wake Co. library

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County Public Libraries is offering a special Sensory Storytime at 6 PM on Wednesdays at Cameron Village Regional Library in Raleigh.

"Sensory Storytime is an experience we developed over a year in response from inquiries from patrons who wanted to participate but they were unable to for whatever reason to sit, focus, or engage in a meaningful way," explained Sarah Lyon, senior library manager for experience. "Sensory Storytime takes it that extra level and makes it so children can focus their energy by engaging in tactile experiences while experiencing the program," Lyon added.

Wake County Public Libraries partnered with the Autism Society of NC to train staff and develop the program and worked with a local parents group of children with autism for guidance.

"We've got headphones available to block noises out and wonderful fidgets to keep them engaged," Lyon explained. "We offer carpet circles and a progressive card where children can see visually what point the storytime is taking."

Sensory Storytime runs Wednesdays from January 15 through the end of April.
