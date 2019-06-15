graduation

Wake Forest High School graduation ceremony honors 2 seniors who drowned

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- During its graduation ceremony on Friday, Wake Forest High School remembered two seniors who lost their lives during a spring break trip to the beach.

Paige Merical and Ian Lewis were swimming in Emerald Isle in April when they got caught up in a rip current.

On what would have been their graduation day, the two were remembered in speeches and by two roses placed on a table.

"We have also learned the lessons that will follow us for the rest of our lives: we have lost so much, too much for words, but more than that, we have learned to love. We have learned who we love, what we love and how to better love ourselves," said senior graduation speaker Julie Baker.

