WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- During its graduation ceremony on Friday, Wake Forest High School remembered two seniors who lost their lives during a spring break trip to the beach.
Paige Merical and Ian Lewis were swimming in Emerald Isle in April when they got caught up in a rip current.
On what would have been their graduation day, the two were remembered in speeches and by two roses placed on a table.
"We have also learned the lessons that will follow us for the rest of our lives: we have lost so much, too much for words, but more than that, we have learned to love. We have learned who we love, what we love and how to better love ourselves," said senior graduation speaker Julie Baker.
RELATED: Wake Forest club soccer team mourns drowned teammate
RELATED: Wake Forest teen 'will live on' through organ donations, family of Paige Merical says
Wake Forest High School graduation ceremony honors 2 seniors who drowned
GRADUATION
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News