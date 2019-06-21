Why interactive driving range company Drive Shack picked Raleigh

"We're going to be (in Raleigh) for many, many years and decades," said general manager Dan Godfrey. "So that's why there's a big part on getting into the community and always doing the right thing."
The complex is tucked away between a bed of trees near NC-54 and I-40.
You may have heard of its competitor, TopGolf. After several attempts at trying to secure a location in the Triangle, TopGolf eventually pulled out.
One of those locations was at Cary Towne Center but, according to the Triangle Business Journal, they pulled out after resident concerns.
Drive Shack, however, was able to find a location suitable enough to build a facility.
"We've been looking at (the Triangle) for quite some time...I think it's really in need of something that's fun and entertaining that get people moving and active," Godfrey said.
The cost of the project is between $25-$30 million.
And it's not all fun and games. The business is planning to invest in the community.
According to Godfrey, the company has already volunteered its time with the First Tee program, Special Olympics and area veterans.