Solar Eclipse party planned at Morehead Planetarium in Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Morehead Planetarium and Science Center in Chapel Hill is preparing for a crowd of thousands to celebrate this year's total solar eclipse.

More than 31 million people in 13 states will be in the path of totality while Central North Carolina will experience a partial eclipse.

"We are in the fainter outer part of the shadow where we get a partial solar eclipse," explained Dr. Amy Sayle, the Science Education Specialist for Morehead Planetarium and Science Center.

"So, in the Triangle area, for example, roughly 80% of the sun will be covered by the moon at eclipse maximum at about 3:15 p.m."

During the eclipse, the moon passes between the sun and Earth completely blocking the face of the sun for about four minutes. The sky will darken as if it were dawn or dusk and the temperature can drop up to ten degrees.

Morehead Planetarium and Science Center will host a solar eclipse party on April 8th to mark the rare celestial event.

"Sunglasses are not your friend," Sayle added. "What you need are eclipse glasses. The American Astronomical Society is warning of counterfeits and fakes. And, you know, you don't want to take chances with this.

If you have a proper pair you can use them to look at the sun. The sun is the only thing you will see with them. It'll look like a round ball."

Solar Eclipse party details

Location: Morehead Planetarium and Science Center

When: Monday, April 8th from 12:30 p.m. - 4:45 p.m.

Outside events are free with solar observing, hands-on astronomy, and more.

Tickets are $10 for inside events. The times are staggered and include a live stream of the eclipse, meteorite activities, and a special screening of Carolina Skies in the theater.

The last total solar eclipse was in 2017 and according to NASA, the next total solar eclipse won't be visible in the U.S. for 20 years on August 23, 2044.

