Soldier struck and killed by vehicle on I-95 in Duplin County

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A soldier assigned to the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School died Sunday after he was struck by a vehicle on I-95 in Duplin County.The soldier was participating in a training exercise when he was identified as needing medical treatment, a military official said.The soldier was being taken to the Naval Hospital at Camp Lejeune when he "exited the vehicle" and was struck by oncoming traffic.He was pronounced dead at the scene.The soldier's name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.The incident remains under investigation.