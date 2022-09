Son charged with murdering his own mother in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 25-year-old is in custody accused of shooting and killing his mother.

Raleigh Police Department announced the arrest early Saturday morning. They said Tyler Jordan Hawkins, 25, killed his mother Trumelia Vanessa Hawkins, 46.

The shooting happened shortly before 3 p.m. at a home on Griffis Glen Drive.

Tyler is being held in the Wake County Detention Center on murder charges. The investigation into why the shooting happened remains ongoing.