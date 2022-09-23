Raleigh police investigate after woman found shot

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating after a woman was shot Friday afternoon.

Officers responded about 2:50 p.m. to the 3900 block of Griffis Glen Drive and found the woman with a gunshot wound.

Her condition was not immediately released.

Police continue to investigate at the scene.

