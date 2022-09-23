WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Raleigh police investigate after woman found shot

WTVD logo
1 hour ago
WTVD

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating after a woman was shot Friday afternoon.

Officers responded about 2:50 p.m. to the 3900 block of Griffis Glen Drive and found the woman with a gunshot wound.

Her condition was not immediately released.

Police continue to investigate at the scene.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to please go to the CrimeStoppers website at www.raleighcrimestoppers.org to report a tip online or by text message. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.