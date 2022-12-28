Wedding anniversary trip grounded after Southwest Airlines cancels flight: 'There's still hope'

It was Thanksgiving night 35 years ago when Angela Evans was working as a waitress and was serving Rick Evans and some of his friends.

According to Angela's version of the story, she encouraged Rick and his party to continue ordering drinks. "The next week he showed up. And he's been showing up ever since," she said. "And buying more drinks!"

The pair married two years later and are celebrating their 33rd wedding anniversary this year.

"I bought tickets for the Utah Jazz, Warriors game tomorrow night," said Rick. "Then we were going to be doing a little bit of sightseeing, cable cars, go down to the Fisherman's Wharf and have a good time and come back on New Year's Eve."

However, Southwest Airlines had different plans and canceled their flight.

The next available flight the airline was able to book for them is January 3.

What are your rights when an airline cancels your flight?

"But I'm back to work," Rick said. "There's still hope. I'm off until the first of January."

The trip was scheduled to be a surprise for his wife. But a canceled flight prompted an alternative surprise.

"Only thing I'm disappointed by is not being able to see Steph Curry," Angela said. "Even though he wasn't supposed to be playing. He was going to be in the building!"

She has three Steph Curry jerseys in her wardrobe.

Both will agree that more than three decades of marriages comes with ups and downs and you can weather the storm, pun intended, the situation will be sunny on the other side.

"Still gonna be a good anniversary though," Rick said. "This is the first time this has happened to us as far as traveling. But, what do we do?"

"I told my husband we can drive to Wilmington. That's not that far. And chill out at the beach," said Angela. "I'm not unpacking this luggage for sure."

