SpaceX

SpaceX's Falcon 9 launches spy satellites for a second time

By Theresa Waldrop and Luis Jaime Rodríguez, CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

SpaceX's Falcon 9 launches spy satellites for a second time

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket once again successfully launched a US spy satellite from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, the company said.

The Falcon 9 was developed by Elon Musk's SpaceX to be the first orbital-class rocket capable of launching multiple missions, as a way to drive down costs, and SpaceX made history in 2017 by launching the same rocket for a second time, CNN reported.

The rocket used in Sunday's launch of a US National Reconnaissance Office security payload was the same one that launched an NRO payload in February, according to the office.

RELATED: SpaceX rocket blasts off in historic launch to carry all-private crew to International Space Station

SpaceX has now re-flown boosters and spacecraft dozens of times on satellite and cargo launches, but last year it used reused hardware for a mission including astronauts, marking the first time the company had done so on a crewed mission.

(The-CNN-Wire & 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencecaliforniarocket launchspacexu.s. & worldspace
SPACEX
SpaceX's Falcon 9 launches spy satellites for a second time
Tesla CEO Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter in cash deal
Elon Musk no longer joining Twitter's board of directors
SpaceX rocket blasts off in historic launch to ISS with private crew
TOP STORIES
Russia bears down on Mariupol, strikes other Ukraine cities
Police arrest suspect in mall shooting that left 14 injured
Pope Francis makes Easter plea for Ukraine peace, cites nuclear risk
Kindergartener shares bottle of tequila with classmates at school
2 minors dead, 8 wounded in shooting at Pittsburgh party
Local churches see some pews fill for Easter after pandemic pause
Church goers grateful for return of in-person services Easter
Show More
Woman crushed to death in Food plant accident
Woman shocked to find 70 strangers added to her bank account
Church provides free gasoline to 500 people on Holy Saturday
Triangle rabbi returns from Ukraine with powerful Passover message
Biden White House hatches plans for return of the Egg Roll
More TOP STORIES News