Philadelphia holds 'parade of champions' for youth teams

April 2022 - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania -- Philadelphia held a "parade of champions" to celebrate its five youth sports teams that brought home national championships in 2021.The star teams included the Enon Eagles U13 football team, The Inner City Warriors 13U team, the Oak Lane Wildcats 18U team, the North Philly Aztecs 8U cheer team and the Frankford Chargers 10U team.The city wanted to not only recognize them, but the volunteer coaches as well who take time out of their busy schedules to make sure kids can have an athletic outlet as well as provide leadership to them.The city says it's so proud of these kids' accomplishments!