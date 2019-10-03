Sports

All eyes on Cole Anthony (and J. Cole) at UNC basketball's Media Day

By
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cole Anthony got a taste of what this season will look like Wednesday as he was swarmed with cameras at UNC's Media Day.

No more Luke Maye, Cam Johnson or Kenny Williams on the team means new leaders are beginning to emerge for the Tar Heels.

Head coach Roy Williams said Garrison Brooks and Brandon Robinson are two respected veterans taking control, but that Anthony is a natural-born leader and has already gained trust and confidence from his teammates.



"It's a balance," Anthony said. "I'm not going to come in here and command 100 things to everyone the first day I come in here. I'm going to learn from them just as much as they're going to hopefully learn from me."

Williams also addressed the "Pay to Play Act" that was passed in California earlier this month.

"It's daggum complicated," Williams surmised, and he added that he hopes to still be alive in 2023 when the law is expected to go into effect.



Williams and his players agreed that something needs to change and it's not fair for universities to be able to profit off of athlete's names.



Back on the court in Chapel Hill, rap superstar J. Cole made an appearance and showed off his hoops skills.

UNC freshman sensation Cole Anthony, left, and music superstar J. Cole exchange some love Wednesday in Chapel Hill.



"He really loves the game," Anthony said of J. Cole. "He's good, he can definitely play."

