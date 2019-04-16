Sports

Canes Svechnikov, punched out by Ovechkin, doubtful for next game

Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin, right, of Russia, punches Carolina Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov, also of Russia, during the first period of Game 3 in Raleigh. (Gerry Broome)

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The unfortunate side of hockey was on display during the 1st period of Game 3 on Monday night, a 5-0 Carolina Hurricanes' victory.

Hurricanes rookie star Andrei Svechnikov was knocked out by the right hand of Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin. Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour said he went to check on the 19-year-old after the period and he "wasn't looking too good."

At some point Svechnikov left the arena.

Who instigated is still out for debate. Not surprisingly, there are differing sides to the story. The two Russian natives had been exchanging shoves, sticks and words since the early stages of Game 1.

Brind'Amour said after the game that he was still sick to his stomach about it.

"One's guy's gloves comes off first and that's Ove's, not our guy," Brind'Amour said. "It's his first fight, he's played 90 games. Never fought in his life. I'm pretty sure Ove knew that, so that stuff bothers me."



It bothered just about everyone inside PNC including Warren Foegele one of Svechnikov's best friends on the team.

"It was an unfortunate incident there. But we stand up for each other. That's our brother and he's one of my best friends," Foegele said. "We needed to get that win not just for him but for us."

Jordan Staal summed it up succinctly: "It's an unfortunate play. The kid plays hard and we played for him tonight."

WATCH: Mark Armstrong and former Hurricane Aaron Ward discuss the Canes' big win
EMBED More News Videos

Mark Armstrong and former Stanley Cup champion Aaron Ward discuss the Canes' first playoff win in a decade.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsraleighwashington capitalsnhl playoffscarolina hurricanesstanley cup
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Raleigh woman recounts visit to Notre Dame hours before devastating fire
Hundreds attend spirited debate about Pittsboro's Confederate statue
Near-perfect night for Canes in 5-0 Game 3 domination of Caps
Judge tells Sander: 'You will die alone, and you will die forgotten'
Man dressed as woman robs Durham bank
O'Rourke calls for fixing gerrymandering, voting reform in visit to NC
Holding asks for investigation in rapper's anti-Semitic performance at UNC event
Show More
Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris suffers catastrophic fire, structure saved
Wake County Schools holding bus driver job fair Tuesday
Police investigating fatal shooting in Durham
Duke's Zion Williamson declares for the NBA Draft
Man accused of indecent liberties with girls at sleepover in Orange Co.
More TOP STORIES News