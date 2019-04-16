Sports

Near-perfect night for Canes in 5-0 Game 3 domination of Caps

Canes fans were in full frenzy as the team blanked the Stanley Cup champion Caps 5-0.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Even the most diehard Hurricanes fan couldn't have imagined an outcome like this. Needing a win, the Canes went one better in Game 3, delivering a 5-0 demolition of the defending champs.

Carolina's domination was so complete that during one 36-minute stretch of game time, the Capitals could only muster one shot. One. Almost two thirds of a game with one shot. It was astounding.

For the first time in the series, the Canes took a lead thanks to the willingness of Warren Foegele to take a beating in front of the net. You need guys like Foegele to pop their heads up and make plays in the playoffs and with two goals Monday, Foegele was the unexpected man.

WATCH: Mark Armstrong and former Hurricane Aaron Ward discuss the Canes' big win
Mark Armstrong and former Stanley Cup champion Aaron Ward discuss the Canes' first playoff win in a decade.



Dougie Hamilton continues to be the most prolific goal-scoring defenseman in the league in 2019. Two more for No. 19 and a gravy dart from Brock McGinn made Braden Holtby's night long and unpleasant.

It came with a sickening price unfortunately. Nobody wanted to see Andrei Svechnikov get KO'd by Alex Ovechkin.

It was the rookie who initiated the fight, but it ended scarily, with Svechnikov's head bouncing violently off the ice. It's hard to imagine he'll be ready to go Thursday.

Micheal Ferland also had to leave with a continuation of an "upper body injury" that's been plaguing him of late.

Even with injuries to two of their best forwards, the Canes were bullies. It only counts as one win, but Game 3 felt bigger than that. A statement of intent going forward.

For the Canes fans that packed PNC Arena, life couldn't have been any better.
