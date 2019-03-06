Coach K doubtful Zion Williamson will return Saturday against UNC

Barring a dominating Zion return in Chapel Hill, my ACC POTY vote will slide to RJ. I’m a conference play only guy for conference honors. Can’t miss 33% of the season, though obviously no fault of his own. — Mark Armstrong (@ArmstrongABC11) March 5, 2019

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Duke's Mike Krzyzewski is doubtful that Zion Williamson will return to play on Saturday against the Tar Heels, but he is hopeful the freshman will be back soon.Coach K added that Williamson was able to do some basketball work during practice.Williamson missed his fourth straight game with a knee injury Tuesday night as Duke struggled to get past Wake Forest, only winning by one, 71-70.The Blue Devils are fourth in the most recent Associated Press Top 25, having been leapfrogged by archrivals UNC.The Saturday rematch in Chapel Hill will be the 12th time they've played with both teams ranked in the top five.The last time was back in 2008. North Carolina has won six of the previous 11 top five showdowns.