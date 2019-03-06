Sports

Coach K doubtful Zion Williamson will return Saturday against UNC

EMBED <>More Videos

Duke's Mike Krzyzewski is doubtful that Zion Williamson will return to play on Saturday against the Tar Heels, but he is hopeful the freshman will be back soon.

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Duke's Mike Krzyzewski is doubtful that Zion Williamson will return to play on Saturday against the Tar Heels, but he is hopeful the freshman will be back soon.

Coach K added that Williamson was able to do some basketball work during practice.

Williamson missed his fourth straight game with a knee injury Tuesday night as Duke struggled to get past Wake Forest, only winning by one, 71-70.



The Blue Devils are fourth in the most recent Associated Press Top 25, having been leapfrogged by archrivals UNC.

The Saturday rematch in Chapel Hill will be the 12th time they've played with both teams ranked in the top five.

The last time was back in 2008. North Carolina has won six of the previous 11 top five showdowns.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
sportsdurhamduke blue devilsduke
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
38 dogs seized from Fuquay-Varina home, some available for adoption
Bond raised to $1M for man accused of shooting at trooper in Orange County
Wake County superintendent tries to ease ICE fears of undocumented families
Cooper touts plan to hike teacher pay, proposes $3.9M school bond
Openly gay Durham city council member addresses school after having appearance canceled
Downtown Fayetteville urban design plan points to thriving, vibrant district
Troubleshooter helps Wake County man get refund from tax mistake
Show More
FDA warns against using some makeup from Claire's
No. 3 North Carolina beats Boston College 79-66
2 more arrests made in connection to 9th district election fraud
No. 4 Duke holds on for 71-70 victory over Wake Forest
Grassroots effort aims to make Raleigh future home of MLB team
More TOP STORIES News