Duke freshman Brakefield to enter transfer portal

Duke's Jaemyn Brakefield plays in the Blue Devils' win at Notre Dame on Dec. 16 in South Bend, Ind. (Robert Franklin)

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Duke freshman forward Jaemyn Brakefield will enter his name into the transfer portal, seeking a transfer to another Division I institution, the university said Wednesday.

"The opportunity to be a Blue Devil meant the world to me and I want to thank everyone I met in my time here at Duke," Brakefield said. "The bonds I built will be with me forever. I couldn't have asked for a better group of individuals to be around during these unpredictable times and I thank my coaches, teammates and our fans for accepting me with open arms. With that being said, I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal. I look forward to experiencing what God has in store for me ahead."

Brakefield played in 22 games and made two starts this season, averaging 3.5 points and 2.5 rebounds in 12.4 minutes per game.

The Jackson, Miss., native stepped up during a three-game ACC win streak, averaging 8.0 points and 5.3 rebounds in victories over NC State, Wake Forest and Virginia, including 11 points, five rebounds and four blocked shots in the UVa victory.

His career-high of 12 points came vs. Bellarmine.

"We support the decision made by Jaemyn and his family," head coach Mike Krzyzewski said. "He was a terrific representative of our program and we wish him all of the best as he continues his academic and athletic pursuits. Jaemyn has a bright future ahead of him and we will miss him."

Duke ended its season, with a 13-11 overall record and a 9-9 mark in ACC play. The Blue Devils won two games in the ACC Tournament before COVID-19 protocols brought an end to their season.

Subsequently, Duke missed the NCAA tournament for the first time in 26 years.
