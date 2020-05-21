East Carolina University eliminating four sports programs

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- East Carolina University announced Thursday that because of budget shortfalls related to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is eliminating four sports programs from the athletic department.
ECU will no longer field men's or women's swimming and diving or men's and women's tennis teams. The decision affects 68 student-athletes and nine coaches all told. The school will honor the scholarships of the athletes involved if they choose to stay in Greenville and stay on track to graduate in four years. Otherwise, the NCAA allows them the option to transfer and be immediately eligible at a new school.
"This is one of the most agonizing decisions you can make as an athletics director," ECU Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert said. "There is no right time or easy way to take these actions because you are affecting people. These decisions were made for the long-term sustainability of athletics at East Carolina University. The fallout from COVID-19 has affected every revenue stream for our department and we must take immediate action and implement cost-saving measures to address the mounting financial challenges."
The school is projecting a $10 million athletic deficit this year. It will make several other departmental cuts in addition to eliminating the four teams with a goal to save $4.9 million.
ECU interim Chancellor Ron Mitchelson stated that the athletic budget was not sustainable pre-COVID-19. The deficit began to grow significantly with the pandemic where the impact was immediate and would affect future revenue and expenses.
"Ultimately, the reduction of sports aligns ECU with our American Athletic Conference peers and provides a roadmap to a more sustainable future for the University and athletics," Mitchelson said.
ECU Athletics now fields 16 teams, the minimum required to maintain Division 1 status.
