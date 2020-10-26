Ex-basketball star Chris Wilcox helps distribute a potential COVID-19 game changer

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Having clean air to breathe is critical in confined spaces. Former Enloe High School basketball star Chris Wilcox is distributing a potentially game-changing device that's FDA approved.Houston company Integrated Viral Protection developed this air purification system that claims to kill nearly 100% of airborne SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19."This is a brand new invention that focuses on using heat to target and kill, capture and then kill the actual coronavirus in the air by passing it through a heated HEPA system," Dr. Garrett K. Peel, the Managing Director of IVP, said.The heated filter works in conjunction with HVAC systems or a mobile device. Of course, there is a cost. That's where Wilcox comes in. He launched a distribution company when the pandemic began aimed at getting personal protective equipment into the hands of those underserved."We want to reach where it's needed and a lot of these products won't get to see our community, so I'm just trying to bring awareness and trying to bring some products that are beneficial and they are FDA approved," Wilcox said.Each product Wilcox works with, including the IVP device, is well vetted by a medical expert before Wilcox gets involved. Dr. Louis Vaickus, who is the medical advisor for Wilcox Distributions and sits on the board of directors, takes care of that task."One of the things we have to be sure of is if we say it kills COVID or SARS-CoV-2, we have to be able to back that claim up," Vaickus said. "And we don't want to mislead people. And that's been done."Wilcox hopes his efforts contribute to helping communities return to normal activities."I was able to look at the product in depth and have some of my medical team look at this product, and they was like, Chris this is the way," Wilcox said. "This is what we need to get our kids and get our communities back. Get to go back to church, go to family reunions, different things like that."After his college days at Maryland, Wilcox spent 13 seasons in the NBA pursuing philanthropy along the way."My whole life, man, I felt like my job is to give back, you know," Wilcox said. "My mom always told me in order to get a blessing, you need to be a blessing, and I've been living by that from day one."He's counting on this device to be a blessing that's affordable for every community in need.Wilcox said there is a lot of interest in this biodefense product, and he's working to get his hands on as many units as he can.