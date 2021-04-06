Sports

Hubert Davis officially introduced as UNC men's basketball coach Tuesday afternoon

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hubert Davis, the new men's basketball coach at the University of North Carolina, was officially be introduced Tuesday afternoon.

Davis spoke publicly at a 2 p.m. news conference for the first time since he was named as Roy Williams' successor..

"I wanted this job," Davis said Tuesday. "I've always wanted to be a head coach. I just have always wanted to be a head coach -- only here."

Davis was one of Williams' top assistants. He was also a former Tar Heels player for legendary coach Dean Smith.

Williams said in a video message that he was "absolutely thrilled" to be in the Smith Center for the news conference introducing Davis as head basketball coach.



Davis said his time playing at UNC and in the NBA and his experience at ESPN and as an assistant coach have prepared him for this day.

"Yes, this job brings pressure, yes, this job brings anxiety," Davis said, and he added that he understood the weight of expectations in a program with a legendary coaching lineage.

Athletics Director Bubba Cunningham said Tuesday that the hiring process did not involve a search firm but was conducted internally.

He said there were a number of internal and external candidates but he and UNC Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz kept coming back to Davis.

"I think oftentimes, his personality, his passion for this place, and for this job have been obscured because of the legendary head coach, but in the last four days, it became incredibly evident to me that he is the right person to lead our program right now," Cummingham said.

The 50-year-old Davis spent the last nine seasons as an assistant coach for the Tar Heels. He will be the first Black coach in the program's history.

"I love this university," Davis said in a statement. "I played here, I earned my degree here, I fell in love with my wife here, I got married here, I moved here after I retired from the NBA and I have raised my family here. I am proud to lead this team, and I can't wait for all that comes next."

Born in Winston-Salem, Davis grew up in Burke, Va., where he attended Lake Braddock High School, the same high school UNC and US Soccer star Mia Hamm attended. Davis was a high school football teammate of future Olympic 110-hurdles gold medalist Allen Johnson.

Davis played in 137 games as a Tar Heel from 1988-92, during which time UNC went 102-37, won the 1989 and 1991 ACC Tournaments and played in the 1991 Final Four. He scored 1,615 points, an average of 11.8 per game. He still holds the UNC record for career three-point percentage at .435 (197 of 453). He scored in double figures 80 times with 23 games scoring 20 or more points.

Davis was a first-round NBA draft pick by the New York Knicks (No. 20 overall). He spent 12 seasons in the NBA with six different organizations. Davis also spent time as a college basketball analyst for ESPN.

He and his wife, Leslie, have three children - Elijah, Bobbie Grace and Micah. Elijah will be playing basketball collegiately at the University of Lynchburg next season.

