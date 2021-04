UNC announces Hubert Davis as next head basketball coach

Hubert Davis: "I'm 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗱, 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗸𝗳𝘂𝗹, 𝗵𝘂𝗺𝗯𝗹𝗲𝗱, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗮𝗽𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗶𝗮𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 of being your new men's basketball coach for the University of North Carolina."#CarolinaFamily pic.twitter.com/Lev1CwyTQD — Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) April 5, 2021

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Just days after Roy Williams sent shockwaves throughout the sports world byon April Fool's Day, UNC-Chapel Hill appears set to move forward with his replacement as head men's basketball coach -- and the university didn't look far.Hubert Davis, one of Williams' top assistants and a former Tar Heels player, was announced as head basketball coach by the school on Monday."I'm proud, thankful, humbled and appreciative of being your new men's basketball coach for the University of North Carolina," Davis said in a recorded video.Davis will be formally introduced during a news conference Tuesday afternoon at the Dean E. Smith Center.The UNC-Chapel Hill Board of Trustees held a meeting to discuss and approve a contract Monday afternoon. The meeting was public for about three minutes before being called into closed session.The 50-year-old Davis, who played for coach Dean Smith from 1988-92, has spent the past nine seasons as an assistant coach and will be the first Black coach in the program's history. Williams retired Thursday , saying he no longer felt he was "the right man for the job.Davis was one of the favorites immediately after the job opened.UNC athletic director Bubba Cunningham was expected to choose to hire someone within the Carolina family, as the program has done for the last 70 years, meaning Davis and UNC Greensboro's Wes Miller were the frontrunners.Cunningham did do background research on a few names not part of the Williams coaching tree, but Davis had the backing of Williams and many former players, sources told ESPN.A Virginia native, Davis was a first-round NBA draft pick by the New York Knicks. He spent 12 seasons in the NBA with six different organizations. Davis also spent time as a college basketball analyst for ESPN.Williams coached 18 years at UNC and previously was head coach at Kansas for 15.Williams led the Tar Heels to three national championships. He finishes his career, at age 70, as the third-winningest coach in Division 1 history.