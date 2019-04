And we’ve got a game 7!!! Canes win game 6 5-2 #TakeWarning — Joe Mazur (@joemazurabc11) April 23, 2019

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Carolina Hurricanes have forced a game seven after defeating the Washington Capitals 5-2 on Monday night.The series is now tied 3-3.The final game of the first round is set to be played back in Washington on Wednesday. The full first-round schedule can be viewed here. This is the first playoff game Raleigh has seen since 2009.