Kobe Bryant's death felt by basketball fans in North Carolina

.@NCCU head 🏀 coach @LeVelleMoton releasing this statement on #KobeBryant: “Devastated..Just Devastated. He inspired everyone to be greater than their current self. The world was better because he was here. RIP to his daughter GiGi Heartbroken.” @ABC11_WTVD @HBCUGameday pic.twitter.com/S0z8fEir8K