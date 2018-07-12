SPORTS

Music exec-turned-athlete brings Dream Tour bus to Duke

EMBED </>More Videos

Charlie Jabaley is living his dream and inspiring others to do the same through his Dream Machine Tour. (WTVD)

By
DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
Charlie Jabaley had everything going for him. He founded Street Execs Management with some business partners. They discovered 2 Chainz and began running a multi-million dollar management company.

The bigger the business got, the bigger Jabaley got - literally. He found himself weighing more than 300 pounds and worse, had a brain tumor.

That's when he realized he wasn't chasing the dream he always had, to be an athlete.



He made a contract with himself in 2017 saying he would be in the top 1 percent of athletes in the world.

That's what he is aiming for right now.

EMBED More News Videos

Charlie Jabaley discusses some of the dreams written by Duke basketball players.



He created the Dream Machine Tour. People can write down their dreams directly on his bus - reminding them why they are living.

Jabaley is biking from Los Angeles to New York City, with the bus following, stopping in cities spreading his message.

His latest stop was Duke University, where members of the basketball team had the opportunity to write down their dreams.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsamerican dreamduke universityDuke Blue Devilsbe inspiredDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
NCSU soccer player goes national after overtime goal
NCAA gives NC State transfer Blake Harris waiver to play immediately
Panthers rookie DJ Moore charged with reckless driving after being clocked at 113 mph
Matt Kalil has knee scoped, adding to Panthers' O-line worries
Teamworks Academy helps college athletes transition into business
More Sports
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Christopher appears in court
UNC System issues statement on Silent Sam toppling: 'We do not support lawlessness'
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
FDA extending expiration dates for some EpiPens
Toddlers survive days in ravine after mother dies in car crash
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
Show More
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
College students called 'the perfect target' for scammers
Rocky Mount man found dead in home of apparent dog attack
Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort guilty of 8 charges
WCPSS presents proposed enrollment plan for four new schools
More News