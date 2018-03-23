SPORTS

NC State welcomes young honorary teammates

The NC State football team hosted children of military members and first responders Friday.

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
On Friday night, the NC State football team welcomed honorary teammates to practice as a part of Operation Teammate.

Operation Teammate partnered with NC State to welcome children of military and first responders as honorary teammates during times of separation.



The goal is to give children a special opportunity to take their minds off of their parent being absent.

The children got to wear NC State football jerseys, attend practice, receive autographs and interact with the players.



Senior running back Brady Bodine grew up in a military house and shared tips and gave advice to the kids.

