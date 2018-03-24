SPORTS

NCAA tournament: Duke holds off Syracuse, 69-65, to advance to Elite Eight

Duke's Marvin Bagley III, front, looks to pass as Syracuse's Oshae Brissett, left, and Paschal Chukwu defend Friday in Omaha, Neb. (Charlie Neibergall)

OMAHA, NEB. --
Duke is back in the Elite Eight for the first time since its 2015 team won it all after holding off a late charge from rival Syracuse 69-65 on Friday night in the Midwest Region semifinals.

Marvin Bagley III scored 22 points and Wendell Carter Jr had 14 with 12 rebounds for the Blue Devils (29-7), who will face top-seeded Kansas - a rare matchup of bluebloods in a tournament defined by chaos - on Sunday in Omaha.

But Duke couldn't shake the Orange (23-14) until the final buzzer sounded.



"It was a hard-fought game," Bagley said.

Sharp-shooting Grayson Allen missed the front end of a one-and-one with 12 seconds left and Duke up 67-64.

Duke's Grayson Allen struggled through a poor shooting night Friday.



The Blue Devils fouled rather than let Syracuse go for a game-tying 3, and Tyus Battle only made one of two from the line.

Gary Trent Jr. then made two free throws with 6.3 seconds to go to seal a closer-than-expected win that was similar to the Jayhawks' 80-76 win over Clemson - a game Kansas led by 20 at one point.



"We've got to come out ready from the beginning," Bagley said of Kansas. "I think we'll come out ready."

Battle had 19 points to lead the Orange. Allen had 15 for Duke, but he was just 3 of 14 on 3s.

Duke held a 50-45 lead midway through the second half, despite allowing a pair of quick baskets that so infuriated Coach Mike Krzyzewski that he ripped his jacket off in frustration - drawing oohs and aahs from a crowd full of blue-clad Blue Devils fans.

The win gave Krzyzewski his 1,100th career victory.

In the NCAA East Region, No. 1 seed Villanova's 3-point party rolled past the intense pressure of West Virginia, 90-78, to bring the Wildcats to the doorstep of another Final Four two seasons after winning a national championship. No. 3 seed Texas Tech eliminated No. 2 seed Purdue 78-65.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsDuke Blue Devilsmarch madnessNCAAsyracuse university
(Copyright ©2018 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
SPORTS
Panthers rookie DJ Moore charged with reckless driving after being clocked at 113 mph
NC State commit Knight looks for big year at Southern Nash
NCSU soccer player goes national after overtime goal
NCAA gives NC State transfer Blake Harris waiver to play immediately
Matt Kalil has knee scoped, adding to Panthers' O-line worries
More Sports
Top Stories
Hurricane Lane now at Category 4 as it heads toward Hawaii
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Show More
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
More News