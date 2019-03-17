Sports

No. 5 Duke beats No. 12 Florida State 73-63, claims ACC title

(AP)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- No. 5 Duke held out against No. 12 Florida State and beat the Seminoles 73-63 Saturday evening, claiming the ACC title.

Duke now has 21 ACC titles. North Carolina is second in the ACC with 18.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Aside from Duke, Only Kentucky has more titles (31) among major conference teams.

The game also marks Duke freshman Zion Williamson's third game back after missing almost six full games due to a knee sprain.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
sportscharlottecollege basketballduke blue devils
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Woman charged after allegedly stabbing NC police officer in head
Arrest warrant out for husband of Nash Co. woman found dead, search underway
Man arrested for death of Gambino crime family boss, police say
Marine running in Cary marathon to raise awareness about anti-Semitism
Investigation underway after person found dead in Wayne County
NCCU wins MEAC Championship, receives NCAA bid
California homeowner forced to take down 'Flintstones' decor
Show More
Pennsylvania student helps bus driver having medical emergency
Man shot near Glenwood South in Raleigh; suspect on loose
Highway Patrol looking for hit-and-run driver in I-40 5-car crash
Police: 50 dead, 1 charged in New Zealand mosque shootings
Man hailed as hero for attacking New Zealand mosque gunman
More TOP STORIES News