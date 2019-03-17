No. 5 Duke beats No. 12 Florida State 73-63, claims ACC title

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- No. 5 Duke held out against No. 12 Florida State and beat the Seminoles 73-63 Saturday evening, claiming the ACC title.Duke now has 21 ACC titles. North Carolina is second in the ACC with 18.Aside from Duke, Only Kentucky has more titles (31) among major conference teams.The game also marks Duke freshman Zion Williamson's third game back after missing almost six full games due to a knee sprain.