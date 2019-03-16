No. 5 Duke edges No. 3 UNC 74-73 in ACC tournament semifinals

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Duke Blue Devils managed to edge past North Carolina 74-73 Friday night in the ACC tournament semifinals.The game marked Duke freshman Zion Williamson's second game back after a knee sprain took him out of nearly six full games.The 6-foot-7, 285-pound Williamson was hurt in the opening minute of last month's first loss to North Carolina. The Blue Devils had been 3-3 with Williamson out.The Blue Devils will advance to the ACC championship game and face off against Florida State. The game will be live on ESPN at 8:30 p.m. ET.