NC STATE WOLFPACK

Sophomore center Omer Yurtseven leaving NC State to transfer or go pro, coach says

North Carolina State center Omer Yurtseven (14) practices for an NCAA college basketball first-round game Wednesday, March 14, 2018 (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Sophomore center Omer Yurtseven announced he plans to transfer from NC State or go pro, coach Kevin Keatts said Wednesday.

The 7-0 sophomore center from Istanbul, Turkey, met with Keatts Tuesday to talk about his future.

As a freshman, Yurtseven, 19, went through the NBA draft process, without hiring an agent.

"Omer and I had an opportunity to visit and he expressed his intentions to either pursue a professional career or consider transferring from NC State. We will certainly grant his release," Keatts said. "Omer made incredible strides this year, increasing his scoring in ACC play from 4.9 points per game to 14.9, improving his rebounding and hitting 46 percent from three-point range while developing into an All-ACC player. We wish him continued progress and success in his future."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsbasketballnc state universityNC State Wolfpackraleigh newscollege basketball
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NC STATE WOLFPACK
NC State commit Knight looks for big year at Southern Nash
NCAA gives NC State transfer Blake Harris waiver to play immediately
NC State football team makes dreams come true for Down syndrome kids
RECAP: Meet the Pack Day at NC State
Clayton star Savion Jackson letting faith lead the way
More NC State Wolfpack
SPORTS
Panthers rookie DJ Moore charged with reckless driving after being clocked at 113 mph
NC State commit Knight looks for big year at Southern Nash
NCSU soccer player goes national after overtime goal
NCAA gives NC State transfer Blake Harris waiver to play immediately
Matt Kalil has knee scoped, adding to Panthers' O-line worries
More Sports
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Hurricane Lane now at Category 4 as it heads toward Hawaii
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Show More
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
More News