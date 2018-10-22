SPORTS

Former Carolina Panther Rae Carruth to be released from prison Monday

A former Carolina Panther wide receiver will walk out of prison Monday.

A former Carolina Panther wide receiver will walk out of prison Monday, 19 years after his girlfriend was shot and killed.

Rae Carruth was found guilty in 2001 for conspiracy to murder his pregnant girlfriend, Cherica Adams, in 1999.

Carruth is scheduled to be released from Sampson Correctional Institution sometime between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

An official with the NC Department of Public Safety said Carruth will have 9 months of post release, which means he'll have to meet certain requirements such as meeting with a probation officer.

Carruth hired Van Brett Watkins and Michael Kennedy to kill Adams. Adams was pregnant with Carruth's child at the time. Due to the shooting, Adams' child was born prematurely.

That child, Chancellor Lee Adams, has cerebral palsy and currently lives in Charlotte with his maternal grandmother, Saundra Adams.
After initially saying he would like to have custody of Chancellor, Carruth changed his mind saying he would not attempt to pursue a relationship with his son after being released from prison.

Still Carruth said he wants to "make amends with Chancellor and try to be the father that I should have been from day one."

Watkins remains in jail serving his 40-year prison sentence for killing Adams. Kennedy, who drove Watkins to commit the crime, was released from prison in 2011.
