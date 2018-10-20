COLIN KAEPERNICK

Report: Rihanna turns down Super Bowl performance in support of Colin Kaepernick

EMBED </>More Videos

Rihanna turned down an offer to perform during the halftime show of Super Bowl 53 to show support for Colin Kaepernick, a report says. (AP Photos/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Steven Senne)

Rihanna turned down an offer to perform during the halftime show of Super Bowl 53 to show support for Colin Kaepernick, according to US Weekly.

RELATED: Colin Kaepernick featured in Nike 'Just Do It' ad

The report says the singer doesn't agree with the NFL's stance over the former 49er quarterback taking a knee during the national anthem.

After Rihanna said no, the NFL asked Maroon 5 to perform in Atlanta instead.

For more stories related to Colin Kaepernick, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsSuper Bowlrihannacelebritycolin kaepernickSan Francisco 49ersnational anthemprotestu.s. & worldbuzzworthy
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COLIN KAEPERNICK
New team, same man: Eric Reid kneels during national anthem in first game with Panthers
Eric Reid becomes first Panther to kneel during national anthem
Eric Reid 'without a doubt' to continue collusion case against NFL
Eric Reid, who filed grievance with NFL, signs with Panthers
More colin kaepernick
SPORTS
Perkins leads Virginia past Duke 28-14
Syracuse rallies to beat North Carolina 40-37 in double OT
Syracuse rallies to beat North Carolina 40-37 in double OT
Avalanche beat Hurricanes 3-1 on 2 goals by Landeskog
More Sports
Top Stories
No Mega Millions winner, jackpot climbs to $1.6 billion
Trump says US will pull out of intermediate range nuke pact
Raleigh 6-year old says teacher grabbed her neck; school lockdown follows
VIDEO: Deer, not home invaders, roughed up this front porch
Airman charged after fatal hit-and-run in Goldsboro
Syracuse rallies to beat North Carolina 40-37 in double OT
Female lion kills the father of her 3 cubs at Indianapolis Zoo
Buffalo Wild Wings introduces pumpkin spice wings
Show More
Photographer seeks couple in proposal photo taken in Yosemite
Pizza shop manager drives 7 hours for delivery to dying man
Man accused of exposing himself to children at Raleigh school bus stop
Mega Millions: Lines form across the Triangle for shot at $1 billion prize
Lyft rolling out monthly subscription service nationwide
More News