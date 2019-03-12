Sports

Sources: Ex-Panthers WR Funchess to join Colts

The Indianapolis Colts will sign former Carolina Panthers receiver Devin Funchess to a one-year deal worth $13 million, sources told ESPN's Chris Mortensen.

Funchess, 24, entered the 2018 season as Carolina's No. 1 receiver opposite Torrey Smith. He seemed secure in that role until a 20-19 loss in his hometown of Detroit on Nov. 18 in which he had five dropped passes.

That and a nagging back issue saw Funchess' role drop dramatically over the final six games. He sat out a loss to Seattle because of the back injury, then had only three catches for 33 yards over the next four games. He was a healthy scratch for the season finale at New Orleans. Coach Ron Rivera said it was "just a decision I made'' to get a better look at Mose Frazier.

First-round pick DJ Moore picked up Funchess' playing time down the stretch and became the No. 1 receiver as Carolina went with a faster, younger lineup that included Moore and 2017 second-round pick Curtis Samuel.

The Panthers had high expectations for Funchess when then-general manager Dave Gettleman picked the Michigan star in the second round (41st overall) of the 2015 draft. The 6-foot-4, 230-pound Funchess was slated to play opposite Kelvin Benjamin (6-5) and give quarterback Cam Newton two big targets.

Funchess was forced to be Newton's big receiver during the 2015 Super Bowl run when Benjamin suffered a season-ending ACL tear in training camp.

The Panthers traded Benjamin to Buffalo midway through the 2017 season and handed the No. 1 receiver job to Funchess, who had a career-best 63 catches that season.

General manager Marty Hurney's philosophy, built more around fast receivers that could stretch the field, was a stark contrast to Gettleman's. Funchess also never seemed to fit totally into the scheme of offensive coordinator Norv Turner, who took over last season.
