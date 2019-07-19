abc11 together

Summer camp teaches surfing to children with special needs, visually impaired

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Dozens of visually impaired and children with special needs are spending their summer learning to surf with Wrightsville-based Indo Jax Surf Charities.

Indo Jax Surf Charities has been providing free programs designed to build self-esteem and empower medically fragile, special needs and disadvantaged children, and Wounded Warriors for more than a decade.

Founder Jack Viorel said he believes the ocean has unique healing properties and learning to surf is a lifelong lesson.

"It's about stepping out of your comfort zone, into unpredictability and removing limitations," Viorel said.



Since the program began, it has received international media attention, causing families to travel from all over the world to enroll their kids in the camp.

The July 16-18, 2019 Visually Impaired Camp in Wrightsville was filled with dozens of visually impaired children learning to surf with proud family members watching in awe from the beach.



On July 20 Indo Jax Charities will hold a first of its kind surf camp for members of the Special Olympics from 5-7 p.m. at beach access 10.

Indo Jax Surf Charities will hold a fundraiser July 20 from 1 - 6 p.m. at Liberty Tavern 7976 Market St. in Wilmington.
