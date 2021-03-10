Sports

Syracuse bounces NC State from ACC Tournament 89-68

Syracuse forward Quincy Guerrier, right, looks to pass the ball to teammate guard Joseph Girard III as NC State guard Cam Hayes defends Thursday in Greensboro. (Gerry Broome)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Buddy Boeheim scored 27 points with a season-high six of Syracuse's 14 3-pointers, and the Orange beat North Carolina State 89-68 on Wednesday in the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament.

Syracuse (16-8) will face top-seed, and No. 16 Virginia on Thursday in the quarterfinals. The Cavaliers won the only regular-season meeting, hitting 14 3-pointers en route to an 81-58 victory on Jan. 25. Syracuse was 5 for 24 from 3-point territory.

Syracuse scored the first 10 points of the second half with 3-pointers by Quincy Guerrier, Alan Griffin and Joe Girard to build a 15-point lead. The Orange finished the half shooting 8 of 15 from distance.

READ MORE: Tuesday's first-round results

Boeheim had three 3-point attempts in a 21-second span late, to try to reach a career-high in points (29) and 3-pointers, but they didn't fall and he went to the bench with 2:41 left.

Boeheim gave Syracuse its first double-digit lead at 22-12 on the first of his three straight 3-pointers. He finished with four 3-pointers in the half and 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting. The Orange shot 58.1% overall.

Girard finished with 14 points, Griffin and Guerrier each had 12, and Robert Braswell 11 for Syracuse. Guerrier picked up his fourth foul with 10:51 remaining and fouled out at 2:39.

DJ Funderburk scored 14 points for N.C. State (13-10). Manny Bates added 12 points and Dereon Seabron 11.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsgreensboronccollege basketballnc state wolfpacksyracuse university
Copyright © 2021 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What's inside the $1.9T stimulus bill passed by Congress
Agreement made to bring NC elementary school students back to class
Search underway for missing kayaker in Cape Fear River
Police looking for missing 16-year-old Orange County boy
How to join waitlist for leftover COVID vaccines
Stimulus update: House passes COVID relief bill
Where Biden stands on key promises after 50 days as president
Show More
LATEST: Cooper visits FEMA-backed mass vaccine site
California Uber driver attacked by passenger over mask
Durham fire captain sets example for family, other women
Boy, 3, runs to give grandma hug after she received COVID vaccine
Record number of migrant children held in Border Patrol custody
More TOP STORIES News