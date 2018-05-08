SPORTS

Team Carolina chosen to rep USA at international tournament

EMBED </>More Videos

Triangle middle schoolers head to the Bahamas for an international basketball showcase

By
DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
Remember when a trip to the local farm was considered a good school field trip? There's a local Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) basketball squad that has an opportunity of a lifetime - representing the United States.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Team Carolina will participate in the 2018 Bahamas Tropical Shootout Tournament this summer.



The group of Triangle middle schoolers goes as the lone representative of the United States and will compete against other countries in what will have an Olympic-type feel.


To say they're fired up is an understatement. They'll get American-themed jerseys and will wear special shoes.

Just one small problem, funding the trip. It's going to cost close to $44,000.

If you'd like to help sponsor the young men, they've set up a page here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportscommunitybasketballdurham county newswake county newsorange county newsfeel goodcool kidsgood sportsgood newsDurhamDurham CountyRaleighChapel Hill
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
ESPN reporter ruins suit in muddy downhill slide at Little League World Series
ABC11 talks to former Orange HS pitcher Wilson after his winning MLB debut
Former Panthers' defensive end Charles Johnson retires
Panthers rookie DJ Moore charged with reckless driving after being clocked at 113 mph
NC State commit Knight looks for big year at Southern Nash
More Sports
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Show More
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
More News