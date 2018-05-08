Team Carolina chosen to rep USA at international tournament

Team Carolina, a local middle school AAU team, was chosen to be the lone US representative in a Bahamas FIBA showcase event. High energy operation here pic.twitter.com/rOX0zG3w8y — Joe Mazur (@joemazurabc11) May 7, 2018

Remember when a trip to the local farm was considered a good school field trip? There's a local Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) basketball squad that has an opportunity of a lifetime - representing the United States.Team Carolina will participate in the 2018 Bahamas Tropical Shootout Tournament this summer.The group of Triangle middle schoolers goes as the lone representative of the United States and will compete against other countries in what will have an Olympic-type feel.To say they're fired up is an understatement. They'll get American-themed jerseys and will wear special shoes.Just one small problem, funding the trip. It's going to cost close to $44,000.If you'd like tothe young men, they've set up a page