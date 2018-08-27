UNC great Phil Ford tries wheelchair basketball for a good cause

August Madness at the PNC! It’s a fundraiser for Bridge II Sports which provides opportunities for those with disabilities through adaptive sports. pic.twitter.com/71QO6uea6u — Joe Mazur (@joemazurabc11) August 27, 2018

Tar Heel legend Phil Ford hasn't run up and down the basketball court in years. He did, however, try wheelchair basketball for the first time in a tournament at Raleigh's PNC Arena.Ford was the top draft pick in the seventh annual August Madness tournament. The fundraiser benefits Bridge II Sports, an organization that provides opportunities for people with physical disabilities through adaptive sports."I think as human beings this is what we're supposed to do. We're supposed to do things as a Christians to help other people," Ford said."All-stars," like Ford and former ACC players Chucky Brown (NC State) and Gene Banks (Duke) were drafted by the participating teams.Wheelchair hoops is much different than the able-bodied version -- and not as easy as one might imagine -- as Ford quickly found out."It's a lot different, when I was shooting, a lot of my shots were short. But I learned to pass and try and play defense," Ford smiled.