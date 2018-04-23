UNC BASKETBALL

UNC junior forward Luke Maye enters 2018 NBA draft process

North Carolina's Luke Maye (32) reacts following a three-point basket against North Carolina State in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018. North Carolina won 96-89. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

University of North Carolina junior forward Luke Maye has entered the 2018 NBA Draft process, the school announced Monday.

He will not hire professional representation at this time.


The Huntersville, N.C., native earned first-team All-ACC and third-team All-America honors in 2017-18, averaging 16.9 points and 10.1 rebounds per game.

This is a great opportunity for Luke," said UNC head coach Roy Williams. "This is what the system is designed to do, which is provide players with an opportunity to workout with NBA teams and get feedback from those teams. Our staff will support Luke and will do whatever we can to help him throughout this process."
