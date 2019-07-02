World Cup

US defeats England 2-1 to advance to World Cup final

United States' Alex Morgan celebrates after scoring her side's second goal during the Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and the U.S. in Lyon, France.

Alex Morgan celebrated her go-ahead goal with a cheeky tea-sipping celebration and Alyssa Naeher stopped a late penalty kick to send the United States into the final at the Women's World Cup with a 2-1 victory over England on Tuesday night.

The top-ranked United States will face the winner of Wednesday's semifinal between the Netherlands and Sweden in the Americans' third straight appearance in the World Cup title match.

Christen Press, who was in the starting line after Megan Rapinoe was left off, put the United States up early in the match but Ellen White's goal tied it before 20 minutes had passed. Morgan's sixth goal of the tournament came before the break - and on her 30th birthday. She hadn't had a goal since she scored five in the team's 13-0 rout of Thailand to open the tournament.

It was also White's sixth goal but Morgan has the edge for the tournament's Golden Boot with three assists. White appeared to score her seventh in the 69th minute but video review determined she was offside - and the Americans in the crowd of 53,512 at Stade de Lyon roared.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsworld cupsocceru.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
WORLD CUP
US Women's soccer team to your boss: 'Sorry, not sorry'
AOC invites Rapinoe, USWNT to Capitol after White House remarks
U.S. advances to semifinals with 2-1 win against France
US in World Cup quarterfinals after 2-1 win over Spain
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman found dead linked to man killed in Johnston Co. chase, crash
Homeless man raped teen in tent behind Raleigh church, police say
Man rescued from rubble after Charlotte home explosion
2nd Johnston County teacher accused of having fake credentials
Popular Wake County petting zoo on verge of closing
Cary high school student gets highest possible ACT score
Thieves targeting Fayetteville fireworks stores ahead of July 4
Show More
Poll: American pride is at an all-time low
What to know about today's total solar eclipse
Drone reveals shark swimming near photographer's children
Lone survivor says husband, killed in plane crash, was her 'soulmate'
Man killed by firework accident in front of small children
More TOP STORIES News