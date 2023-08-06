Women's World Cup standings: US knocked out of competition after penalty shootout loss to Sweden

The tie helped the United States avoid the biggest upset in tournament history and was just enough to ensure the Americans advanced to the knockout round.

AUCKLAND, New Zealand -- The US' participation in the Women's World Cup is over, ending in the cruelest of defeats.

It was tense, the sort of match which causes the stomach to churn, but it is Sweden which progresses to the quarterfinals, stopping the two-time defending champion from achieving a historic three consecutive world titles, with a thrilling penalty shootout victory over Sweden in Melbourne on Sunday, CNN reported.

The match was decided by the video assistant referee (VAR), with referee Stéphanie Frappart, after reviewing the action, deeming that Lina Hurtig's penalty had crossed the line despite the US' Alyssa Naeher getting her hands to the ball and initially appearing to save it.

Sweden's players celebrated joyously, while there were tears from the US players, their participation ending in the round-of-16, the earliest the US has ever departed a Women's World Cup.

